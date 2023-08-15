Hammond gas stations to close overnight due to rise in violent crimes

Gas stations in Hammond, Indiana will now be required to close overnight in response to an uptick in crime across the city.

During a heated council meeting on Monday, city leaders passed an ordinance by a vote of 7-2 in favor of closing gas stations within city limits between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

The passage of the new measure impacts 37 gas stations located within Hammond, however some gas stations in the city already close by midnight.

City leaders say violent criminal acts – often involving firearms – have happened at gas stations late at night and in the early morning hours over the last several years.

In July, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott voiced his support of the ordinance after a murder that occurred as a gas station after 2 a.m.

"A lot of the crime taking place in our city happens after hours at gas stations. We've talked about this for a number of years," McDermott said at the time. "It was time to put my foot down and say this is enough."

Gas stations located along the interstate and toll roads will have the option to submit a petition to be exempted from the curfew and remain open past midnight.

The new ordinance is set to take effect on Nov. 1.