Hammond man charged with having materials showing child sex abuse

A Hammond man was charged after a months-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Over a dozen tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing a specific Verizon telephone number led police to 60-year-old Lawrence Christopher Taylor. After investigating for several months, a search warrant was issued with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Taylor was was taken into custody on Oct. 3. and was in possession of child sexual abuse materials, police said. He was charged with two felony counts of Level 5 child exploitation and two felony counts of Level 6 child exploitation. Further charges could be filed, according to Indiana State Police.

No further information was provided.