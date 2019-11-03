Hammond man shot dead in car

A man was shot and killed Sunday in Hammond, Indiana.

Darvell Smith, 36, was found with “several” gunshot wounds about 12:30 a.m. in a vehicle in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue, Hammond police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy found that Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Smith lived in Hammond.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.