Hangar roof collapses in fire at Griffith-Merrillville Airport

A fire broke out at Griffith-Merrillville Airport, causing a hangar roof to collapse Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

Around 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Department noticed a small fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport, according to officials.

Firefighters from nine local jurisdictions were called to the scene where one of the hangar roofs collapsed due to the flames.

The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office. It is not known if any aircraft were damaged in the blaze.