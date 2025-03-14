Hans Zimmer concert film brings epic movie scores to Chicago theaters

If you missed legendary movie composer Hans Zimmer's sold-out United Center concert last year, you can now catch this epic collection of iconic movie scores in a new big-screen concert movie hitting theaters next week.

Zimmer is the two-time Oscar winning movie legend known for writing the music for movies like THE LION KING, GLADIATOR, DUNE, THE DARK KNIGHT and PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN is coming to the big screen in a new concert documentary, HANS ZIMMER & FRIENDS: DIAMOND IN THE DESERT.

The movie is playing in select theaters around Chicago on March 19th and 23rd — but before it opens, the legendary composer sat down for a Chicago exclusive interview with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back over his career of movie score classics.

For theaters, tickets and showtimes to HANS ZIMMER & FRIENDS: DIAMOND IN THE DESERT, visit hanszimmerfilm.com.