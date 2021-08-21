HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Loyola University Chicago's beloved Sister Jean celebrating 102nd birthday

Loyola University Chicago's Sister Jean celebrated her 102 birthday on Saturday.

Sister Jean said she's excited to welcome students back on campus this year. Loyola will have a small cake cutting ceremony with students next weekend.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is the chaplain of the men's basketball team. She became a sensation during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when the Ramblers made their first Final Four appearance since 1963.

