Loyola's Sister Jean celebrated on her 100th birthday

Jean Dolores Schmidt, better known as Sister Jean, is now a centenarian. And the students and staff of Loyola University-Chicago gathered Wednesday to celebrate the chaplain of school's men's basketball team.

Sister Jean became a sensation during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when the Ramblers made their first Final Four appearance since 1963.

In a video tribute, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley called the nun "special," adding it was an honor to spend time with her.

Loyola has created an exhibit at the school's museum of art commemorating her life and showing pictures of her through the years. An approximately $500,000 scholarship fund in her name was unveiled Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Lego revealed a look-a-like statue in Loyola colors made up of more than 10,000 plastic bricks.

Sister Jean shared her secret to longevity, which she said is simply getting up in the morning happy.