HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Suburban Chicago woman celebrates 99th birthday with Bulls jersey and parade

Vivian Smith turned 99-years-old on Saturday and was treated like a queen.

Relatives and friends paraded by as she held court in a white throne in Country Club Hills.

Smith is a huge Bulls fan, and the Bulls sent her a jersey. She never misses a game and "coaches" and prayers for them. The customized Bulls jersey had a number 99 in honor of her birthday and the name 'Smith" on the back.

Smith is drives to church and credits her relationship with God for her long life.

She loves spending time with her family and is not shy about learning new technology. She keeps up with her friends on Facebook.

DT Photography

