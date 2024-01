article

HARIBO attempted the Guinness World Record for ‘Largest/Jelly Gummy Candy Mosaic' on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with HARIBO said they used 250,000 Goldbear gummi bears to create the mosaic at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside.

The image in total is 350 square feet.

The company said the attempt kicked off their first art contest, "#HOWiHARIBO.

Below are photos of the attempt: