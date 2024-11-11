Harlem Irving Plaza crash: Person drives off parking garage roof at suburban mall

A person drove off the parking garage roof at a suburban shopping mall Monday afternoon.

Norridge police responded to the Harlem Irving Plaza in the 4000 block of Octavia around 12:28 p.m. after the driver crashed through a parking garage’s guardrail.

According to Lt. Ron Schneider of the Norwood Park Fire Department, the car landed upside down, and it took emergency crews approximately 20 to 30 minutes to free the driver.

SOURCE: the Norridge Police Department FB account

The driver was then taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking residents and commuters to avoid the area for now.