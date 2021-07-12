Harper College raffling off 10 year-long scholarships for vaccinated students

Harper College is raffling off scholarships to students who have been vaccinated.

The scholarships will cover 30 credit hours of tuition, fees and books.

Students who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before Wednesday will be eligible.

Up to 10 scholarships are being raffled off.

The winners will be notified by Aug. 1.

Interested students and community members can fill out a form on the school's website.