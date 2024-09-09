Harris, Trump to debate Tuesday as these key issues dominate presidential race

The Brief The highly anticipated presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump takes place on Tuesday. Polling shows Harris leading Trump by 4 points, but 14% of voters remain undecided. Key debate issues include the economy, immigration, and threats to democracy.



On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off in one of the most anticipated televised presidential debates in history.

The debate comes as new polling shows a close race, with Harris leading Trump 45% to 41%, according to a post-DNC Ipsos poll. However, with 14% of voters still undecided, the contest remains wide open.

The debate will be held at 7 p.m. Central Time in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and both candidates will be appealing directly to undecided voters.

Elizabeth Jarozs, a market researcher with Ipsos, explains that undecided voters are primarily focused on the economy, with inflation, food prices, gas, and housing being top concerns. Immigration and threats to democracy are also significant issues depending on voters’ political leanings.

"It's really inflation they’re talking about when they mention the economy," said Jarozs, adding that Republican-leaning voters are more concerned about immigration while Democratic-leaning voters are focused on threats to democracy.

The debate format will include strict rules to prevent interruptions, with candidates allowed two-minute answers and rebuttals, and no opening or closing statements. Key issues in the debate are expected to be Harris' ties to President Biden, immigration, and Afghanistan for Trump — and Project 2025, abortion rights, and democracy for Harris.

Jarozs also pointed out that support for each candidate is split largely along gender and racial lines. Harris leads by 13 points among women and Hispanic voters, while Trump has an edge among white voters and men. Additionally, Harris' entry into the race has energized Democratic voters, with 73% expressing increased enthusiasm.

Ipsos will be conducting a focus group of undecided voters in Chicago on Tuesday, and special pre- and post-debate coverage will air on FOX 32 Chicago starting at 7 p.m.