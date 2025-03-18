Chicago Cubs fans toast broadcasting legend Harry Caray

Cubs fans around the world will raise a glass to toast the late baseball broadcaster Harry Caray.

Restaurant owner Grant DePorter, usually the empresario of this event at Harry Caray’s could not be present due to illness but did orchestrate a grand ceremony to bring luck to Chicago’s other team, the White Sox.

Harry's legacy

What we know:

Sox legend Ron Kittle will lead this year’s toast.

He explained, "At Tribune Tower, they found this ball in a time capsule, found out it was from the White Sox, Black Sox era. We are going to re-enter this ball into a time capsule and see what happens. After last season, we need all the help we can get. Chicago is a great city. This is a pretty fantastic thing."

What they're saying:

Randy Wells, former Cubs pitcher will participate. It’s a bit of a reunion for former Cubs players.

"I was originally drafted as a catcher 2002," said Wells.

Wells grew up in the St. Louis area and associated Caray’s voice with baseball broadcasting history, "I think it’s a great thing to keep Harry’s legacy alive and it’s great for Cubs baseball in Chicago in general."

He added, "Baseball lore, you can talk about anything, he’s associated with the field, you can feel his presence when you go in the stadium. There’s nothing like seeing him on video singing the 7th inning stretch. It’s one of those things that is special and the people here are special. Harry Caray has always meant a lot to me."

The 27th annual worldwide toast to Harry Caray is at 5pm at the Harry Caray’s restaurant at Navy Pier.