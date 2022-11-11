'Harry Potter: Magic at Play' opens in Chicago

Wands out, everyone!

Privet Drive, the Forbidden Forest, and the Dungeons of Hogwarts are in Chicago as this city becomes the center of the wizarding world.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play celebrated its grand opening Friday at Water Tower Place.

In the 30,000-foot interactive experience, you can check out the cupboard under the stairs, fight off Cornish Pixies, try to catch that snitch, and even master your "Wingardium Leviosa" spell.

This is the global debut, with tickets available through the end of January.

And after a hard day of magic, you can relax with a butter beer.