Harvey firefighter learns he’s temporarily out of work one day before daughter’s birth

The Brief The city of Harvey furloughed dozens of employees — including 17 firefighters — as it faces major debt, affecting about 40% of its workforce. Firefighter Daniel Raygoza learned he was furloughed just one day before his wife gave birth to their daughter, Gracie Rose. A GoFundMe to support the furloughed Harvey firefighters has already raised more than $37,000.



Earlier this week, the city of Harvey furloughed dozens of employees, including firefighters and police officers.

Mayor Christopher Clark said the city is "buried in debt."

One of the firefighters now out of work just welcomed a newborn and is sharing his story.

What we know:

Daniel Raygoza and his wife, Lisette, welcomed a baby girl, Gracie Rose, at Elmhurst Hospital on Tuesday — just 24 hours after Daniel learned he was being furloughed.

Daniel has been with the Harvey Fire Department for just over a year. He is one of 17 firefighters temporarily let go while the city works to stabilize its finances.

He said he doesn’t know if or when he’ll be able to return to the department, adding that this week has brought a whirlwind of emotions — highs and lows.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account created to help support the furloughed Harvey firefighters has already raised more than $37,000.

"We risk our lives every day for the people of Harvey and just to know that they can just pretty much let us go at any second is kind of gut-wrenching," Daniel said. "I want to say thank you to the community, first off, and thank you to everybody who donated…"

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the Harvey fire chief for more details on the situation but has not yet heard back.

Across all city departments, the furloughs affected 40% of Harvey’s workforce.