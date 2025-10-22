Harvey hospital employee accused of sexual misconduct with patients, police say

The Brief A male hospital staff member in Harvey, described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct involving patients, police said. Two incidents were reported in June and July 2024, with victims alleging unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments from a man who identified himself as a physician assistant. Harvey police are continuing the investigation and believe there may be additional victims; anyone with information is urged to contact detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



A male hospital staff member in south suburban Harvey is under investigation following allegations of criminal sexual misconduct involving patients, according to police.

What we know:

The employee has not been publicly identified. Police described him as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with fair skin. He is currently wanted for questioning in connection with multiple reports of inappropriate conduct, the Harvey Police Department said.

The first report was filed in June 2024, when a victim alleged that while receiving treatment in the emergency department, she experienced unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments from a man who identified himself as a physician assistant, authorities said.

A second report was filed in July 2024 describing a similar incident involving a staff member matching the same description. No further details have been released.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives continue to work tirelessly to investigate serious crimes and hold offenders accountable. The Harvey Police Department remains committed to protecting our community and ensuring that victims are supported and heard," said Harvey Police Chief Cameron Biddings.

What's next:

The Harvey Police Department’s detective division continues to investigate and believes there may be additional victims.

Anyone with more information on these incidents, or who may have experienced similar encounters, is urged to call 708-331-3030, ext. 221, or submit an anonymous tip at 708-713-4899, or crimetips@cityofharveyil.gov.