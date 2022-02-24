Harvey man charged after leading Illinois State Police on chase across several expressways

A Harvey man was arrested after leading Illinois State Police on a chase across several Chicago area expressways in a stolen vehicle.

Jordan Henry, 28, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing identification and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Henry was also cited for reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 35+ miles over the speed limit, improper lane usage, driving while his license was suspended, improper passing on the shoulder, following too closely, failure to signal, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, use of unsafe tires and failure to wear a seat belt.

On Wednesday at about 12:31 p.m., an Automated License Plate Reader alerted the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network and broadcasted information involving a vehicle taken in a carjacking in Chicago, ISP said.

Jordan D. Henry, 28

An ISP Trooper located the vehicle at I-94 southbound at 75th Street, and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued.

At I-55 southbound near I-80, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch, ISP said.

After a brief foot pursuit, Henry was taken into custody by K9 apprehension. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the K9 apprehension, police said.

"Our mission is to make the Chicagoland Expressways safer for the motoring public, and we will continue to focus our efforts on apprehending offenders who are causing havoc on our roadways. Violence will not be tolerated and offenders will be held accountable," stated ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner.

Henry is currently being held at the Will County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.