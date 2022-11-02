Harvey man pleads guilty in 2021 Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

A man from Harvey has pled guilty after a 2021 carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora.

Edward J. McGee, 27, has agreed to a sentence of 35 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

On January 16, 2021, in a restaurant parking lot in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road, McGee and three others stole a car.

During the theft they struggled with the car owner who was seated inside, pushing and pulling her as she struggled with them before one of the co-defendants fired at least three shots from a handgun. One bullet struck the victim, leaving her permanently paralyzed.

Edward J. McGee | Kane County State's Attorney

During the plea hearing, Judge Tracy said to McGee, "There were four of you and one of her. I don’t know why someone had to shoot her. This was a completely senseless act of violence that she will be paying the price for every day for the rest of her life. I hope you think about that every day."

The sentence is 20 years for the aggravated vehicular hijacking offense, plus a mandatory 15-year enhancement because McGee was armed with a gun at the time of the offense.

According to Illinois law, McGee must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 550 days served in the Kane County jail.