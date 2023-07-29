Hassan Winfield: Man reported missing from Streeterville

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who was reported missing from Streeterville.

Hassan Winfield, 33, was last seen near Northwestern Memorial Hospital near East Superior Street on Friday around 1:45 p.m.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt with orange writing and bleached spots, blue stone washed jeans and white Nike gym shoes without shoelaces.

Winfield is 6-foot-2 and weights roughly 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, according to Chicago police.

If located, contact Area Two Special Victims Unit.