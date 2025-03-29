Hattie B's Hot Chicken bringing Nashville heat to Wrigleyville

The Brief Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Illinois location at 3649 N. Clark St. in Gallagher Way, near Wrigley Field, with seating for 125 guests. The family-owned Nashville chain is known for its hot chicken, Southern sides, and classic desserts and currently operates in several major cities. The restaurant is set to open later this year or in early 2026, with FHA Architects handling the design.



Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville favorite known for its fiery heat and Southern comfort food, is set to open a location near Wrigley Field.

Hattie B's Coming to Chicago

What we know:

The family-owned restaurant announced its plans Saturday on social media, teasing its new location near Wrigley Field.

"Take us out to the ballgame! We're thrilled to be setting up shop right outside The Friendly Confines on Clark Street. Stay tuned for details!!" the post reads.

The restaurant will be located at 3649 North Clark Street at Gallagher Way and will offer 70 indoor seats and 55 seats for patio dining.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville favorite known for its fiery heat and Southern comfort food, is set to open a location near Wrigley Field. (Hattie B's Hot Chicken)

About Hattie B's:

Hattie B’s is known for its Nashville hot chicken, Southern sides such as pimento mac and cheese, and desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler.

The chain currently operates locations in Nashville, Franklin, Memphis, Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Dallas and Las Vegas.

You can take a look at the restaurant's full menu here.

What they're saying:

"Our arrival to Chicago—and opening at Gallagher Way is beyond exciting for me and our entire Hattie B's family and team," Hattie B's Hot Chicken Co-Founder Nick Bishop, Jr. said. "Chicago is one of the great food and beverage cities in the world, and we can't wait to soon serve our Nashville hot chicken in Wrigleyville."

"We're excited to introduce Hattie B's Hot Chicken as the newest addition to the diverse and exciting eateries at Gallagher Way," Marquee Development Managing Principal Eric Nordness said. "With a shared commitment to great food and community, the famed Nashville hot chicken restaurant is a wonderful addition to our current restaurant roster."

What we don't know:

The restaurant is expected to open later this year or in early 2026.

This will be Hattie B's first Illinois location, with FHA Architects overseeing the restaurant’s design.