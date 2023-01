If you have a broken sidewalk in Chicago, you may be able to split the repair cost with the city.

You can submit an application to the city's 2023 Shared Cost Sidewalk Program.

Applications are only being accepted until 10 p.m. Monday and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

The number of participants is based on the availability of money for it.