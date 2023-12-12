Have you seen her? Police searching for missing teen in Bridgeport

A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bridgeport on Monday.

Sherlyn Luvianos was in the area of Lituanica Avenue and 32nd Street prior to her disappearance, according to Chicago police.

She was last wearing a pink jacket, black hoodie, black joggers and white/black gym shoes.

Police said she's also known to frequently visit the areas of 37th Street and Marshfield Avenue and Cermak Road and Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Area 1 SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.