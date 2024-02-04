Have you seen her? Search ongoing for high-risk teen missing in Albany Park

article

A search is underway for a high-risk teen last seen in Albany Park.

Mariana Hernandez, 15, disappeared Saturday, Feb. 3. She was last at her home in the 4200 block of North Spaulding Avenue.

Police say she was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants at the time of her disappearance. She also has brown eyes, red hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with more information on Hernandez's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.