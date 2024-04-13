Have you seen him? Jordan Heslin last seen April 10 on North Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 20-year-old man last seen on the city's North Side.

Jordan Heslin was last seen April 10 in the area of 160 E. Huron St., according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-5 with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Heslin was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and brown work boots at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 1 detectives at 312-856-3121.