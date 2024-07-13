Have you seen him? Search underway for missing 66-year-old in Englewood

article

A search is underway for a 66-year-old man last seen in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police issued a missing persons alert on Saturday for Calvin Swans.

He's described as being 5-foot-9 with brown eyes and black hair.

Swans was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black gym shoes at the time of his disappearance, CPD said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detectives - SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or call 911.