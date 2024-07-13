Expand / Collapse search

Have you seen him? Search underway for missing 66-year-old in Englewood

By Cody King
Published  July 13, 2024 4:52pm CDT
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Calvin Swans, 66. (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - A search is underway for a 66-year-old man last seen in the Englewood neighborhood. 

Chicago police issued a missing persons alert on Saturday for Calvin Swans. 

He's described as being 5-foot-9 with brown eyes and black hair. 

Swans was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black gym shoes at the time of his disappearance, CPD said. 

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detectives - SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or call 911. 