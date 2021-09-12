Have you seen this truck? Aurora police say the driver may have run over and killed someone

article

Aurora Police are looking for a distinctive pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit and run crash.

Police said that early Sunday morning, just after 1 a.m., the truck hit a man on North Lincoln Avenue.

The victim, Michael Brooks, 59, died a short time later.

The truck that hit Brooks may have been a two-toned pickup with a Mexican flag wrapped on the front hood and another Mexican flag on the back tailgate. The front passenger side headlight may have been damaged in the crash. Investigators said the truck might be a Ford, and has damage to the front passenger side and is missing its front grill.

If you have information about this crash, police would like you to call (630) 256-5330.

