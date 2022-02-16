Hazel Crest fire sends 5 to hospital

A suburban Hazel Crest home has been blazed after a bathroom fire that may have sparked from a candle or smoking products.

According to the Hazel Crest fire department, the damaging fire ignited around 5 a.m. in the second floor bathroom of a residence located at 16820 Trapet Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen venting from the home.

Five people inside the home were able to evacuate the home prior to police arrival. The five needed treatment for smoke exposure and were taken to South Suburban Hospital. The victims were two men, ages 46, 24, a 41-year-old woman and two teens.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to have started from a candle or smoking product, fire officials said.