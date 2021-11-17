Hazel Crest Mustangs cheer team raising money to go to championship

A suburban cheerleading squad is headed to nationals, but they need a boost to get there.

For the first time in the team's 67-year history, the Hazel Crest Mustangs qualified for a national cheer competition in Tampa, Florida.

They won a Midwest competition earlier this month. However, the 22 team members don't have the financial means to make the trip.

"It was really kind of last minute that they qualified so we didn't want to bum rush the parents with all this money, so we kind of just do our best to fundraise so our parents don't have to come up with any money so we can all go and be a team," said Coach Sydni.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The big competition is December 11. The team also has a GoFundMe page with a $7,500 goal.