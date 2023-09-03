Head-on crash leaves 3 dead in Kane County

Three people were killed after a car and motorcycle collided head on in the suburbs Saturday night.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 30 near Davis Road in Big Rock around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A Honda Civic, driven by 55-year-old Jaime Bibiano, of Waterman, was heading westbound on Route 30. Deputies say Bibiano passed a vehicle in front of him in the eastbound lane in a no passing zone.

A motorcycle with a driver and passenger from Elburn was traveling eastbound. While Bibiano was passing, he struck the motorcycle head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Scott Luczynski, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, 58-year-old Kathleen Luczynski, was found dead on scene.

Bibiano was located in his vehicle, also deceased.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.