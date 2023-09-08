Heading to the Bears game Sunday? Here are important guidelines to ensure a smooth experience

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday and to ensure a smooth fan experience, the team has released guidelines for travel and stadium policies.

If you are driving to Sunday's game, be aware of the following road closures:

Taste of Chicago street closures include Columbus Drive between Balbo and Monroe, Ida B. Wells between Michigan and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and Jackson between Michigan and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

In addition, there are currently lane restrictions for the Kennedy Interstate 90/94 inbound, 31st Street Bridge repairs west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Interstate 90/94 southbound ramp to southbound Stevenson Interstate 55.

For the best experience, the team is also reminding fans about the dos and don'ts when entering Soldier Field: