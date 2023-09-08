Heading to the Bears game Sunday? Here are important guidelines to ensure a smooth experience
CHICAGOg - The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday and to ensure a smooth fan experience, the team has released guidelines for travel and stadium policies.
If you are driving to Sunday's game, be aware of the following road closures:
- Taste of Chicago street closures include Columbus Drive between Balbo and Monroe, Ida B. Wells between Michigan and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and Jackson between Michigan and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
- In addition, there are currently lane restrictions for the Kennedy Interstate 90/94 inbound, 31st Street Bridge repairs west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Interstate 90/94 southbound ramp to southbound Stevenson Interstate 55.
For the best experience, the team is also reminding fans about the dos and don'ts when entering Soldier Field:
- Attendees should download the Bears' official mobile app
- If you are bringing a bag, remember that only clear bags are allowed as long as they are 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. Any non-clear bags can be 4.5" x 6.5". All bag policy details are in the Bears' Game Day Guide.
- Fans are encouraged to get to the game early for the full pregame. Player introductions will begin at 3:15 p.m.
- Attendees should add their ticket to their phone wallet and be ready to access it as they arrive at the gates.
- Ticketmaster Plaza (formerly Gate 0) will now have interactive technology at the George Halas and Walter Payton statues. Fans will be able to scan the QR codes on each of the statues for the full experience.
- Fans will not need to empty their pockets through the gates.