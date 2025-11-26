Healing through hoops: Chicago youth honor teen killed in Loop shooting at Thanksgiving event

The Brief Open-run basketball and supervised play from 1–2:30 p.m., followed by a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner served by Dalen Terry and Project Swish staff. The event included a pre-dinner social, a fireside chat and a youth Q&A focused on gratitude, community and pursuing opportunities in sports. Organizers used the gathering to address the death of Armani Floyd and to reinforce Project Swish’s mission to keep young people safe and supported.



Dozens of young people laced up and took part in afternoon basketball at Ogden Park on Wednesday before sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal served with Chicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry and Project Swish.

What we know:

The event, billed as an "Open Run & Private Thanksgiving Dinner," began with check-in and light warm-ups at 1 p.m., followed by organized play led by Project Swish staff. Food arrived in the late afternoon and the buffet-style dinner was served as players transitioned from play to a pre-dinner social.

Project Swish staff addressed the death of participant Armani Floyd during the gathering and emphasized the program’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth through grief and preventing violence.

"A lot of the times, these guys only saw each other in the gym, and they all had individual relationships with Armani. Now they come together, share their memories, heal together, build together and figure out how to work through it together. I know what basketball did for myself. I lost some friends growing up as well, and I just wanted to be in the gym, so this is my form of therapy," Project Swish Founder, Mckinley Nelson, said.

Armani’s coach Calvin Moore told FOX 32 Armani's loss has shaken the entire community.

"I’ve been taking a one day at a time. It’s been pretty hard, but I’ve been talking with all my players just to make sure they’re good and reaching out to their family members," Moore said.

Terry arrived shortly before the meal to greet participants, help serve food and join tables for conversation.

"I said to them to chase their dreams when I was a kid. Some of my peers didn’t believe that they could make it, but I always did. Just making sure I told them no matter what, whoever says you can’t — you always can. You can always chase your dreams because I was once that kid sitting in these chairs as well," Terry said.

Project Swish is a community-based organization that runs open-court play and mentorship programs intended to keep young people engaged in positive activities and away from violence. Organizers said serving a shared meal and creating space for conversation are key parts of that work.

What's next:

Project Swish officials said they will continue regular programming at neighborhood parks and are planning additional community conversations and support services in the weeks ahead. The organization also urged families and community members who want to help or learn more to contact Project Swish directly for volunteer opportunities and upcoming event dates.