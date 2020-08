On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,893 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 6 additional deaths.

A total of 220,178 positive cases have been reported by the state and 7,880 Illinoisans have died.

IDPH says 54,351 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

The 7-day positivity rate is at 4.2 percent.