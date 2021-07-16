Dallas resident has Monkeypox; believed to be first-ever case in Texas

A Dallas resident has tested positive for Monkeypox after traveling from Nigeria.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the person who tested positive is now isolated at the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus and is in stable condition.

The person arrived from Nigeria at Dallas Love Field on July 9, and the CDC is now working to contact anyone who may have had contact with them during the flight. The CDC said they flew to Atlanta from Nigeria, before reaching their final destination in Dallas.

Health officials said the chance they spread the virus is low because people are currently required to wear masks on flights and while in U.S. airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have determined that there is very little risk to the general public. This is another demonstration of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure, as we are only a plane ride away from any global infectious disease," DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a release.

RELATED: What is Monkeypox? What are Monkeypox symptoms? Answers about a rare disease

TANGERANG, INDONESIA - MAY 15: A passenger walk in front of a monkeypox virus information at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia on May 15, 2019. Monkeypox is an infectious disease by monkeypox virus endemic from Expand

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins added that "this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public."

According to the CDC, the main disease carrier of monkeypox is still unknown, "although African rodents are suspected to play a part in transmission."

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2003, the U.S. experienced an outbreak of monkeypox with 47 reported human cases.

According to DCHHS, this is believed to be the first monkeypox case in Texas.

"We have confidence in the federal, state, and local medical professionals who are working to ensure that this virus is contained and that the patient is treated with the utmost care. The City of Dallas stands ready to assist their efforts in any way necessary," Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement.