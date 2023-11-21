Heart of Chicago murder: Man shot 9 times, killed in drive-by

A man was killed during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was getting out of a car around 1 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2300 block of West 18th Place, police said.

He was shot nine time throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.