Heart of Chicago shooting leaves woman seriously wounded

A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving Thursday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was driving around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cullerton Street when gunfire broke out and struck her twice in the armpit, according to CPD.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.