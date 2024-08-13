Heather Henry: Chicago girl, 15, goes missing from South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Bronzeville on Monday.

Heather Henry was last seen in the 5000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from the Chicago Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, red "Kenwood" jogging pants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Henry is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the police department at 312-856-3121.