Heating Up the Kitchen: Chicken parm with the Highland Park Fire Department
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - For the inaugural edition of "Heating Up the Kitchen," FOX 32's Natalie Bomke teams up with the Highland Park Fire Department to make firefighter Frankie Gulo's famous chicken parm.
The Sauce
- Sauté onion and garlic, then add one 28 oz can of tomato sauce, one 28 oz can of tomato purée, one 8 oz can of tomato paste and one cup of water.
- Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, red pepper, Italian seasoning, Parmesan cheese, sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer for 2-3 hours.
The Chicken
- Pound 2 lbs of chicken breast to about an inch thickness.
- Add salt, pepper and garlic salt to flour, 2-3 whisked eggs and Italian bread crumbs.
- Coat raw chicken breast in flour, egg and then Italian bread crumbs.
- Fry on cast iron skillet or pan for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook other side.
- Place chicken in an oven-safe dish. Coat with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Bake in 350-degree oven till golden brown.
The Pasta
- Cook spaghetti noodles for 8-10 minutes in boiling water with a dash of salt
- Drain, and drizzle noodles with olive oil, then coat with sauce.