Heating Up the Kitchen: Everything Thanksgiving Waffles
DEKALB, Ill. - This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the DeKalb Fire Department and making firefighter Pat Eriksen's Everything Thanksgiving Waffles.
You'll find the recipe below. The department is also hiring! If you're interested in applying, click here:
Everything Thanksgiving Waffles
Ingredients
- 2 boxes stuffing mix
- 1 lb thick sliced deli turkey of your choice (or turkey breast cooked in smoker, then sliced)
- 3 lbs golden potatoes
- 1 stick butter
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 can whole cranberries
- 1 orange (for the juice and zest from the skin)
- 3 packets of brown gravy
Instructions
- Boil a pot of water and boil potatoes (skin on) until fork tender. Once completed, drain water. Place 1 stick of butter in the pot along with the milk and hand mash to achieve the consistency you want. Add more milk if need be.
- While waiting for the water to boil, you can make the stuffing mix according to the package instructions. Once completed, preheat your waffle iron. Once preheated, take ¼ cup scoops of stuffing mix and place in the preheated waffle iron and make the stuffing into waffles. Continue process until all the stuffing mix is gone and set waffles aside.
- Preheat a skillet and cook the turkey slices approx 2-3 minutes each side to warm them up. Continue this process until all turkey is cooked and set aside.
- Place the cranberries into a bowl. Zest the skin of the orange into the bowl of cranberries until all the skin is zested. Juice the same orange into the cranberries and stir. Set aside.
- Make gravy according to package instructions and set aside.
- To put together, place a waffle down on a plate, then a slice of turkey, then a small scoop of mashed potatoes, then a small scoop of cranberry sauce. Pour gravy over the top and serve.