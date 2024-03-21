Heating Up the Kitchen: Everything Thanksgiving Waffles

This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the DeKalb Fire Department and making firefighter Pat Eriksen's Everything Thanksgiving Waffles.

You'll find the recipe below. The department is also hiring! If you're interested in applying, click here:

Everything Thanksgiving Waffles

Ingredients

2 boxes stuffing mix

1 lb thick sliced deli turkey of your choice (or turkey breast cooked in smoker, then sliced)

3 lbs golden potatoes

1 stick butter

1 cup of milk

1 can whole cranberries

1 orange (for the juice and zest from the skin)

3 packets of brown gravy

Instructions