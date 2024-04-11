article

This morning we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Lake Forest Fire Department and making firefighter Nick Dovel's cheesy chicken parmesan smash burgers.

Here is the recipe!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chicken

Your favorite marinara sauce

Fresh Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese (fresh or in the bag)

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

Fresh Basil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Hamburger buns of your choice; Ciabatta is my preferred bun.

Olive oil

Directions: