Heating Up the Kitchen with the Lake Forest Fire Department

Published  April 11, 2024 7:52am CDT
Heating Up the Kitchen
FOX 32 Chicago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - This morning we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Lake Forest Fire Department and making firefighter Nick Dovel's cheesy chicken parmesan smash burgers.

Here is the recipe!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • Your favorite marinara sauce
  • Fresh Mozzarella cheese
  • Parmesan cheese (fresh or in the bag)
  • 1 cup Italian breadcrumbs
  • Fresh Basil
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • Hamburger buns of your choice; Ciabatta is my preferred bun.
  • Olive oil

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, mix the ground chicken, Italian breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, ½ cup of parmesan cheese, and a drizzle of the marinara sauce. Once mixed, form meatballs roughly 5 oz each and set aside.
  2. Heat a griddle over medium to high heat. Drizzle olive oil on the griddle. Place the meatballs on the griddle and let sit for approximately 30 seconds to start forming a crust. Use wax paper and a spatula to flatten the burger patties to about a quarter to a half-inch thickness. Cook on each side for approximately 4 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
  3. Place a handful of parmesan cheese on the other side of the griddle to let it crust over, about one minute per side. This will be used when you build the burger.
  4. Once the burgers are cooked but still on the griddle, spoon the marinara sauce onto each burger. Then, layer on the fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Place a baking pan over the burgers to allow the cheese to melt.
  5. Pile the patties and toppings onto your buns, and you're good to go!