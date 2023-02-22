Heatwave Music Festival to relocate from Douglass Park after complaints over noise, trash

There was a huge win for neighbors of Douglass Park Wednesday.

One of the three large festivals that closed parts of the park to neighbors for weeks is now moving.

Organizers of the Heatwave Music Festival say the event will be held at Northerly Island this June.

The full lineup is set to be announced Friday.

Last summer, West Side residents rallied against Heatwave, Riot Fest and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash because the big ticket events fenced them out of the public park for weeks at a time.

It also forced some neighborhood youth programs and sports teams to relocate.

Neighbors also complained about the noise and trash.