Heavy police, fire presence in Wauconda after vehicle seen submerged in water

There was a heavy police and fire presence in suburban Wauconda Wednesday morning after a vehicle was seen submerged in a body of water.

SkyFOX was over the scene near Garland and Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

Wauconda police said Garland Road was closed between Main Street and Elmcrest Drive. Northbound and southbound Main Street was temporarily closed between the Wauconda High School entrance and Regency Court.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone had to be removed from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.