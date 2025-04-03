Two men found guilty in 2019 murder of Chicago mother holding her baby

The Brief Michael Washington and Eric Adams were found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Brittany Hill, who was holding her 1-year-old daughter during the shooting. The incident occurred on May 28, 2019, when Hill was shot by the men in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while she tried to shield her daughter. Washington and Adams are scheduled for a post-trial motion hearing on April 13.



Two men have been found guilty of killing a Chicago mother while she was holding her 1-year-old daughter in May 2019, according to Cook County court records.

Guilty Verdict for Chicago Murder Suspects

What we know:

Michael Washington and Eric Adams, both of Urbana, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Brittany Hill.

The verdict was reached on Thursday, April 3.

Their charges stem from a shooting on May 28, 2019, in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue.

Hill was talking with two acquaintances outside a car just before 9 a.m. while holding her daughter when Washington and Adams pulled up in a silver Chevy Impala, got out of the car, and shot her in the upper body, authorities said.

Hill attempted to shield her daughter by hiding behind parked cars.

After the shooting, she was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was not injured.

What's next:

Washington and Adams are due back in court on May 13 for a post-trial motion.

