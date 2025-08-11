Heavy police presence on Chicago's South Side after possible shooting
CHICAGO - A reported shooting has led to a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side late Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Chicago police were called around 3:30 p.m. Monday to South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 43rd Street, in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
What we don't know:
Details on the possible shooting, any suspects or the victims haven't been released.
What's next:
SkyFOX is over the scene. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.