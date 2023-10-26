'Hoax device' prompts heavy police response on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police and bomb squad units responded to a storage facility in Edgewater Thursday morning after a "suspicious object" was found on the ground.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. in the 5600 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

CPD's Bomb Squad assessed the object, which was found outside the storage facility, and determined it was not a threat and that it was a "hoax device."

According to photos and videos that surfaced online of the object, it appeared to be a bundle of dynamite sticks wrapped with tape. However, police assured the public in an afternoon press conference that it was not a real device.

CTA Red Line service was temporarily suspended between Belmont and Howard as the investigation took place. Service has since continued and the affected area has been reopened to pedestrians.