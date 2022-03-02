'Heinous, reckless, senseless': 12-year-old Chicago girl shot in head leaving her birthday party

A 12-year-old girl was shot in Chicago Tuesday night as she celebrated her birthday.

The child continues to fight for her life Wednesday at an area hospital.

The girl was shot just before 8 p.m. while riding in a car with her family in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. She was with family, leaving her own birthday dinner celebration in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street when someone started firing shots from the street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Police say the girl was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter, but believe the incident is gang-related.

"It was after celebrating her birthday, leaving her birthday dinner. The Chicago Police Department will bring the full force of this department to solve this crime. This was heinous, reckless, senseless and the gangs involved, and you know who you are, we’re coming after you," said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

The top cop says anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest or conviction can receive a reward of up to $15,000.

"We need to seriously start turning these individuals in," community activist Andrew Holmes said. "If you have any video surveillance, any knowledge, license plates, anything, it doesn’t matter. This child is fighting for her life."

Tips can be reported anonymously at CPDtip.com.

The shooting occurred in the 8th police district, which has seen a 29% increase in shootings this year compared to the same time last year, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 54% in the district, including more aggravated batteries, robberies, burglaries, thefts and motor vehicle thefts.

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.