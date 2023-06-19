2 people survive after helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake: 'it's a miracle'

A helicopter plunged into a lake in Indiana Monday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, the FAA said a Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake.

The helicopter belongs to a SummerSkyz out of Lansing, Illinois. When asked for a statement from the business, it told us they would not be commenting on the incident.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash. Officials said the two were able to escape after the crash and swim to shore.

"It's incredible, you know, it's a helicopter crashing into the lake, in water that you cannot touch the depth in, and it's eight feet deep, so the fact that the helicopter was able to crash, and they were okay and were able to swim to shore is a miracle," said Alex Neel, Indiana Conservation Officer.

Nearby rescue teams were on hand to help, including divers from the Hobart Fire Department.

The helicopter remains submerged in the water and officials are still trying to decide the best way to get it out.