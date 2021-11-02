Help find Oribi: 26-year-old Chicago man missing from Avondale

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Oribi Kontein was last seen on Oct. 26, 2021. He is missing from the 3400 block of N. Avers Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

He is descried as a Black male, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Oribi Kontein | Chicago Police Department

Chicago police say Kontein may be driving a black 2016 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate "BB 58715."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

