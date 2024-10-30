'Help Stop Hate' launched to support communities facing discrimination

The Brief Illinois recorded nearly 12,000 hate crimes in 2023, the highest ever in the state. A new service, "Help Stop Hate," launched to offer confidential support to affected communities. Accessible in multiple languages, the service allows victims to report incidents without police involvement.



As Illinois reports a record-breaking rise in hate crimes, with nearly 12,000 incidents in 2023, the state has launched a new service to support victims of discrimination and violence.

The program, called "Help Stop Hate," aims to provide confidential assistance to individuals and communities impacted by hate-related incidents.

Governor JB Pritzker’s administration introduced the service on Wednesday, describing it as a free resource unconnected to law enforcement.

"Help Stop Hate is one critical tool in that work filling a gap in our hate crime responses and allowing us to better assist and uplift targeted communities. These incidents too often go unreported because victims are unsure where to turn," Prizker said.

"Help Stop Hate" was created by the Illinois Department of Human Rights in partnership with the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.

Available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, the service can be accessed both online at ILStopHate.org and via phone at 877-458-4283.