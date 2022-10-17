Here's how parents can find DuPage County sex offenders on their kids' trick-or-treating route

There are more than 400 registered sex offenders in DuPage County, and the sheriff's office wants residents to know which houses their children should avoid when trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"If you are going trick-or-treating, visit our website to see whose door you don’t want to knock on," Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement.

These are the two things parents should do before Halloween:

Search for sex offenders on www.dupagesheriff.org/sexoffenders Download the free ‘ OffenderWatch ’ app from the Apple Store or Google Play. The app allows parents to find sex offenders near them, track their children while they're trick-or-treating, and receive updates from law enforcement.

"Parents should search for offenders on their trick-or-treat route, and near any addresses where their children spend time. The search and maps on the website pinpoints where offenders live," Mendrick said. "If you aren’t planning on trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, search their address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid."

For further information, residents are urged to contact the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at 630-407-2000.