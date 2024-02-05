Hermosa shooting: Man critically wounded on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 37-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 6:25 p.m., police say the male victim was involved in a verbal altercation with someone in the 4000 block of W. Armitage Avenue.

At some point, the offender pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck once in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The offender fled the scene on foot, police said. Nobody is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.